Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

Bollywood's bubbliest actress, model, and host, Shehnaaz Gill, makes headlines for her charismatic personality anytime a star graces her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, to promote their latest offerings. The 30-year-old is witnessing an upswing in her potentially successful career and is soaring high, while also making friendships with many of her peers. From the show's first premiere in November 2022 to date, Gill has made quite an impact on the industry and its stars. In the most recent episode, the royal princess of B-Town, Sara Ali Khan, made an appearance to boast about her recent film, Gaslight, and left with many sweet memories.

The divas were more than stunned and elated to find out that their effervescence resonated on the same level, and that they are quite similar to each other. From their fun conversations to friendly banters, Khan and Gill definitely had the best time of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Midway through their conversations, Gill mentioned how many Bollywood stars seem to be getting married these days. “Trend chala hua hai shaadi ka," the star opined talking about Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani settling down. Following this, the Sat Shri Akaal England actress asked the Atrangi Re star about her wedding plans, catching Khan off-guard. At first, the Love Aaj Kal actress tried to dodge the question first but finally gave in and said, "Not yet. I'll have to find someone andha [blind] and pagal (crazy) who will marry me. I'm searching currently. Andha pagal mujhe lagta hai zaroori hoga, kionke agar dimaag hoga aur jaan lega aur mujhay pehchaanega toh bhaag nahin jayega [Not yet. I'll have to find someone who is blind and crazy; that's necessary because if he is sane, he will recognize me instantly and run away]."

Gill agreed with the Gaslight actress that it’s not easy for men to handle women like them. The Pataudi princess acted emotional which perplexed the Daaka star who then asked Khan not to be sad, suggesting, “Aatay jaatay rahtay hain [People come and go]. Don’t worry. It’s okay." Later on, the Kedarnath star revealed that she does want to get married but is "not in a hurry. Of course, I'm interested in marriage but everything happens at the right time. Abhi woh sammay nahi hai [Now is not the time]."

Khan was previously rumored to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. The duo fell in love while shooting for their film in 2020, however, they later parted ways. In an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the host confirmed that the actress dated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star in the past.

"Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," to which Khan added, ‘Yeah’. Khan was also rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, but neither party confirmed.

The Coolie No. 1 diva recently hinted that she wouldn't mind working with Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

While the divas are single by choice, they revealed that they too have celebrity crushes, just like their fans. Talking about stalking, Gill revealed that she no longer uses her private account to check up on people. The 27-year-old Khan revealed that she often stalks her Simmba co-star “Ranveer Singh mostly.” This surprised Gill as she chimed in, “Toh wo toh shaadi shuda hai [But he is married].” Khan replied, “Toh? Stalk hii toh kar rahi hoon [So what? I am only stalking him]”

“Uske saath toh film kiya hai toh pohanch toh gayi hii thi, phir kia hua?[You worked with him on a project, then what's the point?]” “Abh bas dooor se aazmaati hoon! [I only look at him from a distance now].” Gill confessed that she likes to stalk the ever-charming Ranbir Kapoor and also has a huge crush on Vicky Kaushal. The two then two debated whether Kaushal is hot or cute.

The Bigg Boss participant also revealed that she has a fool-proof plan up her sleeve to meet Kapoor. She roped in Khan and said, "You work with him soon. They you call me to your vanity informing his presence. I will come, appreciate him and leave. You guys then carry on."

While the actresses joked about many things, Gill advised Khan to be vigilent in life and always "keep a check" or else many things slip away from one's hands. The Honsla Rakh actress said, “Mein aap ko indirectly bataati hoon, life mein hamesha checking kartay rehna.”

Khan responded, “Kisi ka bank balance check karlo, kharap ho toh hata do.” Shehnaaz disagrees and says, “nahi, bank balance nahi, phone check karna.”

Gill then clarified stating, “Kionke hum aapnay emotions invest kartay rahay puri umar, phir pata chala..” when the crew prompted from the background, “Kisi aur ke ho gayi.”

The actresses also discussed Khan's massive weight loss when she said, "I tend to put on very quickly. If I go on a trek, eat very much... on the third day my stylist tells me that my clothes are not fitting. I have to constantly put an effort."

On the work front, Khan's latest mystery-thriller, Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey released a few days ago. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

Gill, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.