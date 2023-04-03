Supreme Court resumes election delay case hearing today despite ruling alliance’s dissent

ISLAMABAD – A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.
The special bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will commence the case, days after Justice Mandukhel and Justice Amin Ud din recused themselves from hearing the bench. The apex court had summoned secretaries of interior and finance.
The apex court continued hearing despite the ruling alliance expressing no confidence in the bench hearing the matter and urged for the formation of a full court.
Last week, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Pakistan Bar Council requested the court to form a full court for hearing the crucial matter, however, the court rejected the government's request.
Amid the widening differences, Interior Minister hinted at filing references against three Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who are hearing an elections delay case.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led PTI lamented PDM’s stance, calling it an attack on the Constitution, and fired a broadside at the PML-N for pressurizing the country's top judges.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
