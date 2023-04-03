Supreme Court resumes election delay case hearing today despite ruling alliance’s dissent

ISLAMABAD – A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The special bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will commence the case, days after Justice Mandukhel and Justice Amin Ud din recused themselves from hearing the bench. The apex court had summoned secretaries of interior and finance.

The apex court continued hearing despite the ruling alliance expressing no confidence in the bench hearing the matter and urged for the formation of a full court.

Last week, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Pakistan Bar Council requested the court to form a full court for hearing the crucial matter, however, the court rejected the government's request.

Amid the widening differences, Interior Minister hinted at filing references against three Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who are hearing an elections delay case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led PTI lamented PDM’s stance, calling it an attack on the Constitution, and fired a broadside at the PML-N for pressurizing the country's top judges.

