USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee shows slight gains against US dollar in early trade

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum on Monday in early trades against the dollar after the previous close of 283.79 at the interbank foreign exchange market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was appreciated by four paisas against the high-flying dollar and was currently being traded at Rs283.75.

Last week, PKR registered a marginal drop against the greenback, depreciating by 0.05 percent in the interbank market.

All eyes are at the Pakistan-IMF deal as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said technical-level discussions with the global lender are over while the government is making all-out efforts to salvage crucial funds.

Amid economic uncertainty, forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunged by $354 million, hovering at $4.2 billion as of March 24.

More to follow…