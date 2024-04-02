ECP issues schedule for by-polls in national, provincial constituencies

ISLAMABAD – Almost two months after the Feb 8 general elections in the country, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for by-polls in six National Assembly and 17 provincial assembly constituencies.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP on Tuesday, the by-polls will be held on April 21. According to the notification, by-polls will be held in six NA, 12 Punjab, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), two Balochistan and one Sindh constituencies.

As many as 239 candidates are in the race in the upcoming by-elections, 50 for NA seats. Pakistan People's Party leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was elected unopposed in the NA-207 constituency a couple of days ago.

PPP leader Zubair Ahmed Junejo too was elected unopposed in the PS-80 Dadu constituency.

Subsequently, 23 candidates were contesting by-polls for KP Assembly seats, 154 candidates for Punjab Assembly seats, and 12 candidates for Balochistan Assembly seats.

The ECP spokesperson said polling material has been provided to the provincial election commissioner, whereas, all district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) were fulfilling their duties in accordance with the by-polls’ schedule.

Additionally, the printing of ballot papers was continued since March 30, he added.

The spokesperson said that the commission was also in contact with the interior, defence ministries, and provincial law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for peaceful conduct of the by-elections.