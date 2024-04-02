Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

List of constituencies where by-polls are being held

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
List of constituencies where by-polls are being held
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the schedule for by-polls in six National Assembly and 17 provincial assembly constituencies across the country.

The schedule for the by-elections comes almost two months after the national elections on Feb 8 that ended in controversy. Here are details of the constituencies where the by-elections are being held on April 21. 

The National Assembly (NA) constituencies where by-elections will be held are NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I, NA-119 Lahore-III, NA-132 Kasur-II, NA-196 Kamber Shadadkot-I and NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I.

Elections in NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur-IV were postponed after an independent candidate contesting election in these constituencies was shot dead.

The NA-44 seat fell vacant after newly-elected KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opted to retain his provincial seat from Dera Ismail Khan.

The NA-119 Lahore-III seat was vacated after Maryam went for the provincial seat which she had won. The NA-132 Kasur seat fell vacant after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to retain his NA-123 Lahore-VII seat.

PM Shehbaz had also won Punjab Assembly seats — PP-158 and PP-164 — but since he retained his NA seat, the provincial assembly seats were left vacant.

NA-196 Kamber Shadadkot-I and NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I were vacated after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto retained the seat he won in Larkana. President Asif Ali Zardari gave up his seat following his election as the head of the state.

The provincial constituencies where by-polls will be held on April 21 are PP-22 Chakwal-Cum-Talagang, PP-32 Gujrat-VI, PP-36 Wazirabad-II, PP-54 Narowal-I, PP-93 Bhakkar-V, PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV, PP-147 Lahore-III, PP-149 Lahore-V, PP-158 Lahore-XIV, PP-164 Lahore-XX, PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII and PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V in Punjab; PK-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; PB-20 Khuzdar-III and PB-22 Lasbela in Balochistan and PS-80 Dadu-I in Sindh.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:25 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

List of constituencies where by-polls are being held

10:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

ECP issues schedule for by-polls in national, provincial ...

10:35 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

FIR registered after IHC judges receive threatening letters laced ...

08:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plans in Pakistan April 2024

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

04:25 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

All IHC judges receive suspicious letters with ‘Anthrax disease ...

Pakistan

11:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

11:38 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

01:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Government shares update on Eidul Fitr allowance for employees

09:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine holidays for schools

01:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Shopkeeper guns down robber in Rawalpindi's Afshan Colony (Video)

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

List of constituencies where by-polls are being held

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: