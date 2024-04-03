Nadra revises fee structure for Family Registration Certificate (FRC)

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) implemented a revised fee structure for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC).
The FRC is a vital document issued by NADRA, furnishing comprehensive details about an individual's family composition, encompassing information concerning birth, marriage, or adoption.
The fee for obtaining an FRC stands at Rs1,000, a rate that has remained consistent.
The application process for FRC is divided into three main categories:
This category provides detailed family information, including parents and siblings.
Applicants selecting this category will have their spouse and children's details included in the certificate.
For individuals under guardianship, this category captures information about the guardian and the family.
It's essential for individuals to be registered with NADRA and possess a 13-digit ID number to be included in the FRC. Otherwise, their data will not be reflected in the certificate.
Applicants have the flexibility to apply for FRC by visiting a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity website. Overseas Pakistanis can avail of FRC issuance services through relevant mission offices abroad.
Despite the passage of time, the fee for obtaining an FRC in both normal and executive categories remains unchanged at Rs1,000. This consistent fee structure ensures accessibility and affordability for all applicants.
This fee update reflects NADRA's dedication to delivering essential documentation services while ensuring fee consistency for the convenience of the public.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
