Supreme Court begins suo moto hearing on judges letter against spy agency

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan larger bench has started suo moto hearing on Islamabad High Court judge's letter against the intelligence agency today on Wednesday.

Senior judges of Islamabad High Court made accusation against the country's apex spy agency, alleging intimidation tactics to influence court decisions.

In a letter to Supreme Court, six out of eight members of the Islamabad High Court called for action. It prompted response from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa who convened an emergency meeting of all Supreme Court judges to address the issue.

On Monday, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the letter, and formed bench including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, took suo moto to address matters of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

It said the court holds power to summon individuals, government officials, or documents from government departments. Such jurisdiction can be invoked through a petition or suo motu notice initiated by the court itself.

Recently, the federal cabinet approved the formation of an inquiry commission led by Chief Justice (r) Jillani to investigate concerns of interference in judicial affairs. This decision followed a high level meeting between PM Sharif, and Chief Justice Isa.

The government picked Justice (retired) Tasadduq Jillani to probe the matter, but he recused himself from single member bench.

More to follow...