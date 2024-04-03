Search

PakistanTop News

Supreme Court set to begin suo moto hearing on judges letter against spy agency

Web Desk
09:08 AM | 3 Apr, 2024
Supreme Court set to begin suo moto hearing on judges letter against spy agency

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan larger bench will start suo moto hearing on Islamabad High Court judge's letter against the intelligence agency today on Wednesday.

Senior judges of Islamabad High Court made accusation against the country's apex spy agency, alleging intimidation tactics to influence court decisions.

In a letter to Supreme Court, six out of eight members of the Islamabad High Court called for action. It prompted response from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa who convened an emergency meeting of all Supreme Court judges to address the issue.

On Monday, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the letter, and formed bench including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, took suo moto to address matters of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

It said the court holds power to summon individuals, government officials, or documents from government departments. Such jurisdiction can be invoked through a petition or suo motu notice initiated by the court itself.

Recently, the federal cabinet approved the formation of an inquiry commission led by Chief Justice (r) Jillani to investigate concerns of interference in judicial affairs. This decision followed a high level meeting between PM Sharif, and Chief Justice Isa.

The government picked Justice (retired) Tasadduq Jillani to probe the matter, but he recused himself from single member bench.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

