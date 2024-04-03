Supreme Court set to begin suo moto hearing on judges letter against spy agency

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan larger bench will start suo moto hearing on Islamabad High Court judge's letter against the intelligence agency today on Wednesday.
Senior judges of Islamabad High Court made accusation against the country's apex spy agency, alleging intimidation tactics to influence court decisions.
In a letter to Supreme Court, six out of eight members of the Islamabad High Court called for action. It prompted response from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa who convened an emergency meeting of all Supreme Court judges to address the issue.
On Monday, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the letter, and formed bench including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, took suo moto to address matters of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights.
It said the court holds power to summon individuals, government officials, or documents from government departments. Such jurisdiction can be invoked through a petition or suo motu notice initiated by the court itself.
Recently, the federal cabinet approved the formation of an inquiry commission led by Chief Justice (r) Jillani to investigate concerns of interference in judicial affairs. This decision followed a high level meeting between PM Sharif, and Chief Justice Isa.
The government picked Justice (retired) Tasadduq Jillani to probe the matter, but he recused himself from single member bench.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
