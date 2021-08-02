Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah
Share
Talented Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah announced on Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Ushna took to Instagram to announce that her Covid-19 test has come back positive. She wrote, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system, but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.
"I urge everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves! Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly. Also, if we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness, Ush.
“To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise. I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry,” she added.
-
- Pakistani athlete Najma Parveen finishes last in Tokyo Olympics11:38 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat spotted rebuking Karachi traffic cop publicly in viral ...11:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- UK court tells Pakistan's NAB to pay billions to Broadsheet by Aug 1310:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
-
- Falak takes Sarah on shopping spree (VIDEO)09:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries ...05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Sharmila Faruqui lashes out at Ayeza Khan’s controversial scene ...05:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021