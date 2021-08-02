Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah
Web Desk
11:55 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah
Share

Talented Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah announced on Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ushna took to Instagram to announce that her Covid-19 test has come back positive. She wrote, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system, but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.

"I urge everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves! Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly. Also, if we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness, Ush.

“To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise. I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry,” she added.

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat spotted rebuking Karachi traffic ...
11:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
UK court tells Pakistan's NAB to pay billions to ...
10:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s first meme auctioned for $52,000
09:40 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Sindh SHOs permitted to take action against Covid ...
08:45 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder: Can’t get Zahir Jaffer ...
07:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
PM Imran facing life threats, reveals information ...
07:09 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah
11:55 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr