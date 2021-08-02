Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah

Talented Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah announced on Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ushna took to Instagram to announce that her Covid-19 test has come back positive. She wrote, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system, but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.

"I urge everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves! Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly. Also, if we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness, Ush.

“To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise. I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry,” she added.