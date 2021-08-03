PAKvWI: Pakistan elect to field first against Windies in final T20I

PROVIDENCE – The fourth and last T20 International match between Shaheens and Men in Maroons will be played at Providence at 8 pm tonight.

The two sides will lock horns after the first and third T20I was called off due to rain while Pakistan bagged a seven-run win in the second T20I to take lead in the four-match series.

All these matches are crucial for team Green ahead of T20 World Cup in October this year.

For today’s fixture, Haris Rauf remains in the XI after he replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi for the washed-out third match. Azam Khan will not be a part of the squad in wake of the head injury during the practice session.

On the other side, Lendl Simmons was injured in the first match and Evin Lewis retired hurt in the second - Gayle could open alongside Andre Fletcher.

With rain predicted for the week as a whole, there is a chance that the contest may be a shortened one.

Squads

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Sharjeel Khan, 3 Babar Azam, (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Mohammad Hafeez, 6 Sohaib Maqsood/Azam Khan, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Usman Qadir, 11 Haris Rauf

West Indies: 1 Andre Fletcher, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Shimron Hetmyer 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk) 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Dwayne Bravo, 10 Hayden Walsh, 11 Akeal Hosein