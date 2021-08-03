PUBG global championship with $6 million prize pool announced

09:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
PUBG global championship with $6 million prize pool announced
KARACHI – PUBG Mobile on Tuesday announced to hold the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021), starting in November this year with a total prize pool of $6 million.

The tech firm made announced for the championship after the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, which saw Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports crowned champions of the East and West divisions, respectively.

"After four days of exhilarating matches which saw the best teams from across the globe go head-to-head for a $3 million charity pool, Alpha 7 Esports and ValdusEsports were crowned PMWI West and PMWI East champions respectively," read a statement by the organisers.

The four-day event, powered by Gamers Without Borders, featured a charity prize pool of $3 million.

