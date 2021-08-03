PUBG global championship with $6 million prize pool announced
Share
KARACHI – PUBG Mobile on Tuesday announced to hold the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021), starting in November this year with a total prize pool of $6 million.
The tech firm made announced for the championship after the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, which saw Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports crowned champions of the East and West divisions, respectively.
"After four days of exhilarating matches which saw the best teams from across the globe go head-to-head for a $3 million charity pool, Alpha 7 Esports and ValdusEsports were crowned PMWI West and PMWI East champions respectively," read a statement by the organisers.
The four-day event, powered by Gamers Without Borders, featured a charity prize pool of $3 million.
Can playing PUBG game make your Nikkah [marriage ... 10:26 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – A prominent religious seminary in Karachi has issued a Fatwa [decree] against PUBG, an online game, ...
-
- Pakistan gives up plan to host Afghan leaders for peace09:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- PUBG global championship with $6 million prize pool announced09:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiri youth by ...08:45 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers07:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- What made Sara Ali Khan apologise to her parents?06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in upcoming biopic05:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Nora Fatehi stuns fans with alluring dance moves on ‘Disco ...05:04 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Kabul security team gets briefing on alleged abduction of Afghan ...11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021