What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her hilarious comebacks and witty nature.
With an apology to her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she has left her massive fan following worried, as she posted a video with a cut on her nose.
The Simmba actor took to Instagram and penned a witty caption whilst showing off her injured nose, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine."
The 25-year-old star kick-started the video with her famous one-line jokes, "Knock knock. Who's there? Knock. Knock who?” she asks.
Further, she removes the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”
The post went viral and Sara’s concerned fans flooded the comment section with get-well-soon wishes.
On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
