What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
Web Desk
06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
Share

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her hilarious comebacks and witty nature.

With an apology to her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she has left her massive fan following worried, as she posted a video with a cut on her nose. 

The Simmba actor took to Instagram and penned a witty caption whilst showing off her injured nose, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine."

The 25-year-old star kick-started the video with her famous one-line jokes,  "Knock knock. Who's there? Knock. Knock who?” she asks.

Further, she removes the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

The post went viral and Sara’s concerned fans flooded the comment section with get-well-soon wishes.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend ... 03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

Princess of Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. For the 25-year-old star, a strict fitness ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in ...
05:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Nora Fatehi stuns fans with alluring dance moves ...
05:04 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance ...
04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas's leaked dance video goes viral
03:36 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Faysal Quraishi tests positive for coronavirus
03:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Areeba Habib's beautiful pictures from her 'Baat ...
03:12 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr