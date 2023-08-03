Search

Has CAA really made polio vaccination card mandatory for international travellers?

3 Aug, 2023
Has CAA really made polio vaccination card mandatory for international travellers?
Source: Representational photo

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed the reports that it has made it mandatory for international travellers to show polio vaccination cards before boarding a plane.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the authority has set no condition of polio vaccination card for international travellers. The spokesperson warned the international travellers against accepting offers from any unverified online portal regarding polio vaccination cards. He said that international travellers should especially avoid those online elements who show themselves as representatives of various airlines. He said this announcement is meant to save the travellers from online fraud being committed by some unscrupulous elements.

The CAA spokesperson clarified that a letter circulating on social media was an internal communication of the Islamabad airport and it was cancelled later. He said this letter is not a polio related travel advisory in any way.

However, the CAA spokesperson advised the international travellers to contact their airlines about the health, especially polio vaccination policy, of the country they are travelling to. 

