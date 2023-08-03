Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan to 'comprehensively expand' diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossain Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Wednesday on the mission to "comprehensively expand" diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Dr Hossain is accompanied by a political and trade delegation.

Pakistan and Iran share cordial relations based on economy, religion, linguistics, cultural linkages and spiritual affiliation. In June, at the conclusion of two-day bilateral political consultations in Tehran, the two countries agreed to enhance trade and bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including energy and transport.

Also, Islamabad and Tehran jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line at a border crossing between the two neighbouring countries in May to facilitate people on both sides of the border with enhanced cross-border trade, fostering economic growth and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement, "Foreign Minister of Iran has arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari."

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad wrote that the Iranian minister would be heading a political, economic, trade, parliamentary and media delegation during his official visit to Pakistan.

"The goal of the Iranian official’s visit is to comprehensively expand relations with Islamabad while also following up on previous agreements, including the Polan-Gabed electricity transmission line and the Pishin-Mand border market," the Iranian embassy said in a press release.

The embassy said that Abdollahian will hold meetings with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's army chief General Syed Asim Munir, and the chairman and speaker of the upper and lower houses of the Pakistani parliament.