Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan to 'comprehensively expand' diplomatic relations

Web Desk 12:11 AM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossain Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Wednesday on the mission to "comprehensively expand" diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Dr Hossain is accompanied by a political and trade delegation.

Pakistan and Iran share cordial relations based on economy, religion, linguistics, cultural linkages and spiritual affiliation. In June, at the conclusion of two-day bilateral political consultations in Tehran, the two countries agreed to enhance trade and bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including energy and transport.

Also, Islamabad and Tehran jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line at a border crossing between the two neighbouring countries in May to facilitate people on both sides of the border with enhanced cross-border trade, fostering economic growth and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses. 

The spokesperson for the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement, "Foreign Minister of Iran has arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari."

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad wrote that the Iranian minister would be heading a political, economic, trade, parliamentary and media delegation during his official visit to Pakistan. 

"The goal of the Iranian official’s visit is to comprehensively expand relations with Islamabad while also following up on previous agreements, including the Polan-Gabed electricity transmission line and the Pishin-Mand border market," the Iranian embassy said in a press release.

The embassy said that Abdollahian will hold meetings with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's army chief General Syed Asim Munir, and the chairman and speaker of the upper and lower houses of the Pakistani parliament.

Raja Riaz, Noor Alam among 13 dissidents thrown out by PTI

12:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

12:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow... 

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 2, 2023

PKR 222,100Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (2 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665

