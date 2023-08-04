Search

Lifestyle

Netizens lambast Mehar Bano over bold dressing during USA trip

Noor Fatima 10:14 AM | 4 Aug, 2023
Netizens lambast Mehar Bano over bold dressing during USA trip
Source: Mehar Bano (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's actress, Mehar Bano, seems to have offended moral and fashion police once again!

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress, who is currently enjoying vacations in the States, has been accused of wearing provocate clothes and disrespecting her culture.

While the Daagh diva is unfazed by any criticism, she has long been subjected to scrutiny by social media users who went as far as to compare her with Indian actress and model Uorfi Javed. 

In a recent Instagram post, Mehar Bano shared a reel with stills and clips of herself enjoying, and even detailing her "thrifting" adventure and "$12" haircut.

With so many memories and moments to post, the Balaa star decided to share pictures of herself enjoying a walk in the park while donning a tube top paired with a skirt that irked netizens.

"Left the husband at home to explore Oakland on my own," the actress began.

"I went thrifting, and contemplated getting a $12 haircut from Chinatown and then sat my ass down in the park to get some fresh air," she added.

"Oh how I love being a woman!" the star excitedly added.

"No I did not get the haircut because I have developed an unhealthy attachment with my split ends," the Churails diva concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

"Why does majority women leave Pakistan and take their clothes off ? [sic]" an Instagram user commented, criticizing the need felt by those visiting abroad to gel with the Western culture. Other users also came forward to lambast Mehar Bano for her clothing choices.

While the criticism continues, the Lashkara star has yet to respond.

On the work front, Mehar Bano was recently seen in Mor Mohal, Lashkar, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Meray Humnasheen.

Netizens compare Meharbano to Uorfi for wearing bold clothes

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Dua Lipa faces third copyright lawsuit over Levitating

11:54 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Aima Baig's "Euphoric vibes" steal netizens' attention

09:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Saboor Aly's Barbie avatar swoons netizens and celebrities

09:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Hira Umer gives a sneak peek into her Dubai trip

07:36 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar slays street fashion in Turkey trip

06:26 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

American tourist describes Pakistan trip 'most surprising one of her life'

10:18 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SC reconstitutes bench to hear Toshakhana case

11:22 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023

09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 199 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 4, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: