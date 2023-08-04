Netizens lambast Mehar Bano over bold dressing during USA trip

Pakistani entertainment industry's actress, Mehar Bano, seems to have offended moral and fashion police once again!

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed actress, who is currently enjoying vacations in the States, has been accused of wearing provocate clothes and disrespecting her culture.

While the Daagh diva is unfazed by any criticism, she has long been subjected to scrutiny by social media users who went as far as to compare her with Indian actress and model Uorfi Javed.

In a recent Instagram post, Mehar Bano shared a reel with stills and clips of herself enjoying, and even detailing her "thrifting" adventure and "$12" haircut.

With so many memories and moments to post, the Balaa star decided to share pictures of herself enjoying a walk in the park while donning a tube top paired with a skirt that irked netizens.

"Left the husband at home to explore Oakland on my own," the actress began.

"I went thrifting, and contemplated getting a $12 haircut from Chinatown and then sat my ass down in the park to get some fresh air," she added.

"Oh how I love being a woman!" the star excitedly added.

"No I did not get the haircut because I have developed an unhealthy attachment with my split ends," the Churails diva concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

"Why does majority women leave Pakistan and take their clothes off ? [sic]" an Instagram user commented, criticizing the need felt by those visiting abroad to gel with the Western culture. Other users also came forward to lambast Mehar Bano for her clothing choices.

While the criticism continues, the Lashkara star has yet to respond.

On the work front, Mehar Bano was recently seen in Mor Mohal, Lashkar, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Meray Humnasheen.