PTI leader, ex-PM’s aide, Iftikhar Durrani arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special aide to then Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani in the country’s capital.
Media reports suggest that Durran was held by cops in the wee hours of Thursday, from his residence.
The head of PTI’s Central Media Department has reportedly been shifted to some undisclosed location, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
Islamabad Police have not shared any reason for the arrest of Imran Khan’s confidante.
PTI, on the other hand, shared a video of Durrani’s residence, showing broken doors and shattered windows. The former ruling party claimed that Durrani has been abducted, while hashtags for his release are being shared by PTI activists.
رات کے اندھیرے میں بغیر کسی ارسٹ یا سرچ وارنٹ کے، گھر کے دروازےتوڑ کر، پی ٹی آئی رہنما افتخار درانی کو ان کے گھر سے اٹھا لیا گیا۔ نہ چادر اور چار دیواری کے تقدس کا خیال رکھا گیا نا ہی گھر کی خواتین کی حرمت کا۔#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/EREPnbtyyv— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 3, 2023
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.