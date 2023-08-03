PTI leader, ex-PM’s aide, Iftikhar Durrani arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special aide to then Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani in the country’s capital.

Media reports suggest that Durran was held by cops in the wee hours of Thursday, from his residence.

The head of PTI’s Central Media Department has reportedly been shifted to some undisclosed location, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Islamabad Police have not shared any reason for the arrest of Imran Khan’s confidante.

PTI, on the other hand, shared a video of Durrani’s residence, showing broken doors and shattered windows. The former ruling party claimed that Durrani has been abducted, while hashtags for his release are being shared by PTI activists.