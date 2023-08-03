Raja Riaz, Noor Alam among 13 dissidents thrown out by PTI

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan's embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic membership of another 13 leaders for violating the party discipline and policies.
Those expelled include Raja Riaz, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA); MNA Noor Alam Khan, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC); MNA Nuzhat Pathan; MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and MNA Wajiha Qamar.
PTI dissident lawmakers Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Nawab Sher, Makhdoom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Amir Talal Gopang and Ahmed Hussain Dilber Hussain were also kicked out of the party today, as per a statement shared by the PTI on its official Twitter handle.
The leaders were instructed not to use the party’s name or designation in any way.
In addition, the PTI secretary general served show-cause notices on ex-MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shaukat for attending a meeting of a newly-formed party without the approval of the former ruling party. He was asked to submit his response within two days.
Last week, the PTI expelled former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan after he defected to the former party leader Pervez Khattak-led breakaway faction, the PTI Parliamentarians.
Several other PTI leaders including former KP lawmakers Wilson Wazeer, Ishtia Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh and Shafiq Afridi had also been expelled from the party.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
