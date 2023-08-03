Search

Raja Riaz, Noor Alam among 13 dissidents thrown out by PTI

Web Desk 12:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: National Assembly website

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan's embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic membership of another 13 leaders for violating the party discipline and policies.

Those expelled include Raja Riaz, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA); MNA Noor Alam Khan, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC); MNA Nuzhat Pathan; MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and MNA Wajiha Qamar.

PTI dissident lawmakers Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Nawab Sher, Makhdoom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Amir Talal Gopang and Ahmed Hussain Dilber Hussain were also kicked out of the party today, as per a statement shared by the PTI on its official Twitter handle.

The leaders were instructed not to use the party’s name or designation in any way.

In addition, the PTI secretary general served show-cause notices on ex-MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shaukat for attending a meeting of a newly-formed party without the approval of the former ruling party. He was asked to submit his response within two days.

Last week, the PTI expelled former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan after he defected to the former party leader Pervez Khattak-led breakaway faction, the PTI Parliamentarians.

Several other PTI leaders including former KP lawmakers Wilson Wazeer, Ishtia Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh and Shafiq Afridi had also been expelled from the party.

