Pakistan's U15 and U17 teams advance to semi-finals of Norway Cup 2024

Continuing their impressive run in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024, the Pakistani youth teams — the U15 side from Better Future and the U17 side from Muslim Hands FC — have advanced to the semi-finals of their respective competitions.
In a thrilling match, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team triumphed over Germany’s JSG Leintal with a 3-2 victory. The Green Shirts clinched the win with a last-minute goal.
Mohammad Kashif scored twice, while Mohammad Junaid added another goal, sparking celebrations among the Pakistani community in Norway following the victory.
The U17 team is set to face Norway’s Forde IL in the first semi-final, which will be played later today.
Meanwhile, the U15 team, known as Better Future Pakistan, secured a 3-0 win over Norway’s Forde IL 1 in the quarter-final, advancing to the semi-final.
Subhan Karim scored twice, while Shahbaz Ali found the back of the net once, ensuring the Pakistani side's place in the semis.
They will now face Norway’s Varegg Fotball 1 in the U15 category semi-final later today.
It is noteworthy that in the Norway Cup 2023, Muslim Hands FC narrowly lost the final on penalties, 10-9, against Sola FK. They were undefeated throughout the tournament, decisively beating all their opponents.
The Pakistani team scored a total of 28 goals in the Norway Cup 2023, conceding only three, demonstrating their capability not just to win matches but to do so with high scorelines.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
