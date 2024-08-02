Search

Sports

Pakistan's U15 and U17 teams advance to semi-finals of Norway Cup 2024

Web Desk
11:41 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Muslim Hands FC players
Source: Social media

Continuing their impressive run in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024, the Pakistani youth teams — the U15 side from Better Future and the U17 side from Muslim Hands FC — have advanced to the semi-finals of their respective competitions.

In a thrilling match, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team triumphed over Germany’s JSG Leintal with a 3-2 victory. The Green Shirts clinched the win with a last-minute goal.

Mohammad Kashif scored twice, while Mohammad Junaid added another goal, sparking celebrations among the Pakistani community in Norway following the victory.

The U17 team is set to face Norway’s Forde IL in the first semi-final, which will be played later today.

Meanwhile, the U15 team, known as Better Future Pakistan, secured a 3-0 win over Norway’s Forde IL 1 in the quarter-final, advancing to the semi-final.

Subhan Karim scored twice, while Shahbaz Ali found the back of the net once, ensuring the Pakistani side's place in the semis.

They will now face Norway’s Varegg Fotball 1 in the U15 category semi-final later today.

It is noteworthy that in the Norway Cup 2023, Muslim Hands FC narrowly lost the final on penalties, 10-9, against Sola FK. They were undefeated throughout the tournament, decisively beating all their opponents.

The Pakistani team scored a total of 28 goals in the Norway Cup 2023, conceding only three, demonstrating their capability not just to win matches but to do so with high scorelines.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:41 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's U15 and U17 teams advance to semi-finals of Norway Cup 2024

09:15 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistani weightlifting sisters from Lahore break stereotypes

07:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

ATP representative's visit paves way for international tennis events ...

05:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Street Child football team reaches semi-final of Norway Cup ...

10:10 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

09:50 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Will India participate in Champions Trophy 2025 or not? BCCI vice ...

Sports

11:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

Advertisement

Latest

11:41 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's U15 and U17 teams advance to semi-finals of Norway Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: