Pakistan's U15 and U17 teams advance to semi-finals of Norway Cup 2024

Continuing their impressive run in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024, the Pakistani youth teams — the U15 side from Better Future and the U17 side from Muslim Hands FC — have advanced to the semi-finals of their respective competitions.

In a thrilling match, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team triumphed over Germany’s JSG Leintal with a 3-2 victory. The Green Shirts clinched the win with a last-minute goal.

Mohammad Kashif scored twice, while Mohammad Junaid added another goal, sparking celebrations among the Pakistani community in Norway following the victory.

The U17 team is set to face Norway’s Forde IL in the first semi-final, which will be played later today.

Meanwhile, the U15 team, known as Better Future Pakistan, secured a 3-0 win over Norway’s Forde IL 1 in the quarter-final, advancing to the semi-final.

Subhan Karim scored twice, while Shahbaz Ali found the back of the net once, ensuring the Pakistani side's place in the semis.

They will now face Norway’s Varegg Fotball 1 in the U15 category semi-final later today.

It is noteworthy that in the Norway Cup 2023, Muslim Hands FC narrowly lost the final on penalties, 10-9, against Sola FK. They were undefeated throughout the tournament, decisively beating all their opponents.

The Pakistani team scored a total of 28 goals in the Norway Cup 2023, conceding only three, demonstrating their capability not just to win matches but to do so with high scorelines.