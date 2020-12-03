Imran Khan is ‘the one and only leader’, says Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD – PML-N Vice President and daughter of ex-premier, Maryam Nawaz, who lashes out at Prime Minister Imran Khan frequently, once called him “a great cricketer” and “the one and only great leader in Pakistan”.
Yes, you heard it right. In 2012 Maryam shared a tweet, “Yes, he is a great cricketer & an even better commentator!” great leader only one in Pakistan... he is Imran khan."
Yes, he is a great cricketer & an even better commentator! "@ktk_ahmad: @leoawi great leader only one in Pakistan... he is imran khan."— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 21, 2012
Netizens dig out old tweets of Maryam Nawaz, who seems to be Imran Khan's supporter at that time, as she had publicly tweeted.
Maryam following her father’s rhetoric has often lambasted PM Imran as she called him a puppet and selected leader, got herself landed in hot waters as many social media users lashed out at her for setting double standards.
As her old tweet resurfaced, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PM Imran Khan fans are targeting Maryam Nawaz for the tweet - calling her a ‘hypocrite’.
Program anchor Junaid Saleem took a jibe at Maryam Nawaz in a tweet, accuseing PML-N leader of grabbing a girl's account with nearly 200,000 followers and did not delete the tweet because she had no identity in politics at that time.
مریم نے جب ٹویٹر پر آنا چاہا تو اس نے 1 لڑکی کا دو لاکھ فالورز والا اکاؤنٹ ہتھیالیا اور ٹویٹ ڈیلیٹ نہیں کیے کیونکہ تب انکی سیاست میں کوئی پہچان نہیں تھی اور انکو ٹویٹ ڈیلیٹ کرنا ضروری نہیں لگا
کیلبری فانٹ ایجاد سے پہلے استعمال کرلیا اور ٹویٹر فالور ٹویٹر پر آنے سے پہلے ہی لے لیے pic.twitter.com/BG4KBEWb6O— Junaid Saleem (@junaidsalim_) December 1, 2020
