‘Ghani Syaani’ – Shehnaaz Gill shares poster of new song with MC Square

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has unveiled the poster of her new song 'Ghani Syaani', and needless to say, she has enchanted her legion of followers.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared the poster which she captioned: "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000 Mark the date - 5th December 2022 Only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

Collaborating with the MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square/Lambardar, the song will be out on December 5, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Soon after the popular actress unveiled the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.