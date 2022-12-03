PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as Pakistan continue to chase mammoth target against England
Web Desk
10:18 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as Pakistan continue to chase mammoth target against England
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
Share

RAWALPINDI – Shaheens resumed their first innings on day three of the first Test against England, chasing a mammoth target set by England batters in Rawalpindi.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq slammed centuries in the pre-lunch session as visitors struggled to take early wickets. Babar led squad, who scored 210 without losing any player, still trail by 432 runs.

On Friday, the hosts´ got among the runs on an easy-going pitch, taking the home side to 181 without loss in reply to a mammoth 657 in the first game of three-match series.

Zak Crawley slammed 122 and Ben Duckett scored 107 before getting bowled by Haris Rauf and Zahid Mehmood, respectively. Harry Brook and Pope also smashed centuries on an opening day.

Pakistan’s Zahid Mehmood picked up four wickets and Naseem Shah sent three English players to the pavilion.

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan off to strong start ... 12:03 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan took a strong start in chase of massive 657 made by England in their first innings on ...

England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. They earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too. 

More From This Category
South Korea beat Portugal in another FIFA World ...
08:52 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Profile: Babar Azam
03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Election process and football activities making ...
01:29 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan off to strong start ...
12:03 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany crashed out as Japan ...
09:08 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
Platinum Homes, Remounts win in Corps Commander ...
11:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year
08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr