PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as Pakistan continue to chase mammoth target against England
RAWALPINDI – Shaheens resumed their first innings on day three of the first Test against England, chasing a mammoth target set by England batters in Rawalpindi.
Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq slammed centuries in the pre-lunch session as visitors struggled to take early wickets. Babar led squad, who scored 210 without losing any player, still trail by 432 runs.
On Friday, the hosts´ got among the runs on an easy-going pitch, taking the home side to 181 without loss in reply to a mammoth 657 in the first game of three-match series.
First 🇵🇰 opening pair score 💯s in the same Test innings, on two occasions! 🤝✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/TfySx2ksU3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2022
Zak Crawley slammed 122 and Ben Duckett scored 107 before getting bowled by Haris Rauf and Zahid Mehmood, respectively. Harry Brook and Pope also smashed centuries on an opening day.
Pakistan’s Zahid Mehmood picked up four wickets and Naseem Shah sent three English players to the pavilion.
England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. They earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.
