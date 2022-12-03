‘The Crown’ - Humayun shares details of a deleted scene where Diana wanted to convert to Islam
Web Desk
07:07 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
‘The Crown’ - Humayun shares details of a deleted scene where Diana wanted to convert to Islam
Source: The Crown (Netflix)
Share

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed's role as Dr Hasnat in the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown has set a new precedent for Pakistani stars.

Now, the London Nahi Jaunga actor revealed that an important scene was deleted in the final cut of the show. During his recent appearance on a local TV show, Saeed, 51, shared an interesting detail about the project.

When asked whether all his scenes were aired in the record-breaking drama, Saeed recalled an "important" deleted scene, which showed Diana telling Dr Hasnat that she wants to convert to Islam for him.

"One scene from the ninth episode, a very dramatic scene was cut from the show due to the exceeding duration. Every episode has to last only fifty minutes, hence the deletion. It was an important scene and I personally really liked it because it was when Diana says she will convert to Islam for Dr Hasnant." 

Saeed also noted that the dramatic scene was filmed on set but deleted from the final cut, saying, "Yeah, they cut out that scene and ended the episode before showing it."

The Crown season five aired on November 9. The latest installment chronicles the royal family's journey through the turbulent years of the mid-1990s including then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's separation and divorce, fire at Windsor castle and more.

Humayun Saeed shares the secret behind his happy ... 10:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

Humayun Saeed and his wife Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of ...

More From This Category
Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's ...
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder ...
07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Farha' - Netflix releases Jordanian film on ...
06:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Maryam Noor looks ethereal in her wedding clicks
05:52 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
'Ghani Syaani' – Shehnaaz Gill shares poster, ...
04:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
It's a baby girl! Zulqarnain and Kanwal return ...
04:57 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit recreates Pakistani TikTok girl's dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
07:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr