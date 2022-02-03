PM Imran embarks on 4-day visit to China today to attend Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to embark on a four-day visit to China today, Thursday, on the special invitation of the Chinese leadership.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China from February 3-6 to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.”

A high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials will accompany the premier.

FO statement also added that “It is highly admirable that the Chinese government has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Winter Olympic Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Meanwhile, PM Imran would hold bilateral meetings with top Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping. Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC, the report of state-run news agency said.

Several Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements will also be concluded during the visit as Khan will also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

Officials of brotherly countries will also hold a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

PM’s visit will mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

“It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains,” the FO statement said.