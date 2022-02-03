PSL7: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United lock horns in 10th match – Check Live Score and Squads

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will face off in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Shadab led squad will play their third fixture, after getting defeated by Multan Sultans in the second match.

Islamabad United, in their previous game, failed to chase down the goal and was all out for 197 runs however the skipper batted brilliantly and scored 91 runs. David Willey collects three wickets and Khushdil Shah takes four.

Sultans set a target of 218 runs, so far highest in the ongoing season of the PSL 7, for Islamabad United. Tim David scored 71 runs in 29 balls, Rilee Rossouw 67 runs in 35 balls, and Shan Masood 43 runs in 31 balls.

Islamabad United is in second place with two points after winning one match and losing the other.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will compete in their fourth game. After a thrilling and exciting contest, they were defeated by Multan Sultans by 6 runs in their most recent match.

Sultans also defeated Gladiators by six runs in the seventh match of the league. Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators. In reply, Quetta fell short of six runs and bowled out on 168 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.

The Sarfraz-led squad currently ranked third with two points as they bagged a single game while losing two others.

Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, and some other players were seen in form whereas the rest of the squad struggled to compete in the previous games of the season.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played 13 games, while Gladiators clinched 7 games thus far.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

