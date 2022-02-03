PSL7: Quetta Gladiators need 230 runs to win against Islamabad United in 10th match – Check Live Score and Squads
Thrilling contest will start at 7:30 pm today
KARACHI – Islamabad United set a mammoth target of 230-runs for Quetta Gladiators in the tenth match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL7) seventh edition at National Stadium tonight (Thursday).
United’s opening pair – Paul Stirling and Alex Hales – gave a strong opening stand, helping team to post a tough target for the rival team.
After Hales was sent to Pavilion by Faulkner at 22, Colin Munro joined Stirling (58) and beautifully maintained the momentum as he smashed unbeaten 72 runs off 39 balls.
Shadab Khan made nine runs while Azam Khan made 65 runs off 35 balls, helping team to build a total of 229 runs.
Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first.
Shadab led squad are playing their third fixture, after getting defeated by Multan Sultans in the second match.
Islamabad United, in their previous game, failed to chase down the goal and was all out for 197 runs however the skipper batted brilliantly and scored 91 runs. David Willey collects three wickets and Khushdil Shah takes four.
Sultans set a target of 218 runs, so far highest in the ongoing season of the PSL 7, for Islamabad United. Tim David scored 71 runs in 29 balls, Rilee Rossouw 67 runs in 35 balls, and Shan Masood 43 runs in 31 balls.
Islamabad United is in second place with two points after winning one match and losing the other.
Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will compete in their fourth game. After a thrilling and exciting contest, they were defeated by Multan Sultans by 6 runs in their most recent match.
Sultans also defeated Gladiators by six runs in the seventh match of the league. Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators. In reply, Quetta fell short of six runs and bowled out on 168 runs.
Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.
The Sarfraz-led squad currently ranked third with two points as they bagged a single game while losing two others.
Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, and some other players were seen in form whereas the rest of the squad struggled to compete in the previous games of the season.
Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played 13 games, while Gladiators clinched 7 games thus far.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange
Matches Summary
