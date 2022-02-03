Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Balochistan check post attacks

Pakistan Army posts come under deadly attacks in southwestern region
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Balochistan check post attacks
Share

QUETTA – Terrorists targeted two security posts in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday triggering gunbattles that killed at least four attackers while a troop embraced martyrdom, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces repulsed attempts to attack their camps in the Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan.

Militants tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations in Panjgur however a timely response by Pakistan Army foiled the terrorist attempt. Terrorists fled while their casualties are being ascertained.

In Naushki, terrorists attempted to barge a camp of Frontier Corps which was promptly responded and four terrorists were killed and one officer has been injured during the gun battle.

Outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

Wednesday attacks were the latest in a string of acts seen in recent weeks in the southwestern province as earlier terrorists attacked a check post in the Kech district of the province in which 10 soldiers were martyred.

10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ... 01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech ...

Last Sunday, around 17 people, including two police personnel were injured in a hand grenade explosion in Sohbatpur Chowk near Dera Allahyar in the Jaffarabad district.

More From This Category
IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan
10:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,830 new infections, ...
09:15 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Casualties feared in Balochistan blast
09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
India refuses visas to Pakistanis for Ajmer ...
08:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer moves court ...
07:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 ...
06:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr