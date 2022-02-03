TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot today
LAHORE –Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi is getting hitched today, local media reported Thursday.

Reports quoting sources suggest that the head of the right-wing party, who was recently released from jail after nearly seven months in detention, departed for Nakka Kalan, a village in Attock with his close associates and family for the Nikah ceremony.

Allama Abdul Sattar will solemnize the Nikah in an intimate ceremony. Reports also claimed that the wedding of the TLP chief is taking place within his family.

Meanwhile, the valima ceremony of Rizvi will be held at the Sabzazar ground on February 6, while the authorities have given permission for the event.

Rizvi was expected to tie the knot in November 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Rizvi rose to fame after he was made chief of TLP after his father, Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away in 2020. Saad’s arrest led also triggered protests in the country on more than one occasion.

The incumbent TLP chief foresees his party as a ‘kingmaker’ in the upcoming general elections, saying that its vote bank will likely get a massive boost in Punjab and Sindh, provided that the polls are held in a free and fair manner.

