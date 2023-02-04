Search

'Could Jack have survived?' director James Cameron answers the question 25 years after Titanic's release

02:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
For 25 years, Titanic fans waited for Canadian director James Cameron to answer the million-dollar question. Finally, Cameron decided to blow the gaff and rid his fans of the lingering question.

After years of denial, numerous fan debates and a few scientific reenactments, the 68-year-old filmmaker has revealed what could have been the fate of Jack Dawson (essayed by American actor Leonardo DiCaprio) — arguably the most famous character he produced.

Cameron decided to address the long debate in the upcoming National Geographic documentary ''Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron.'' A snippet from National Geographic's new footage shared on Good Morning America showed Cameron's conclusion. 

Conducting galore experiments with a team of scientists and two stunt performers, the Avatar director recreated what could have Titanic's star-crossed lovers — Jack and Rose — possibly gone through on the night the ship sank. The director tried multiple solutions and tested four different scenarios to deduce an answer.

In the first round, "Jack and Rose are able to get on the raft, but now they're both submerged in dangerous levels of freezing water," the Terminator director observed.

Next, the team fit both actors on the raft in a position that kept their upper bodies afloat, increasing their chances for survival.

"Out of the water, [his body's] violent shaking was helping him. Projecting it out, he could've made it pretty long. Like, hours," Cameron continued.

For the final test, the stunt actors carried out all the strenuous actions — including the scene where another passenger tries to use Rose as a floatation device — and the adrenaline rush the lovers could have possibly felt while Titanic sank. 

It seemed that if Rose had given Jack her life jacket to help keep himself warm, his chances of survival could have been much higher, and not necessarily have needed to climb alongside Rose (essayed by actress Kate Winslet) on the infamous door.

With Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles, the USD 200 million cult classic went on to secure USD 2.195 billion, propelling the actors and the director into unprecedented fame. Also, Titanic will be re-released on the 10th of February to celebrate its success.

10 Things We Bet You Didn't Know About Titanic - #20YearsOfTitanic

