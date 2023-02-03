IMF demands privatisation of loss-making enterprises, tax on petroleum products as technical talks conclude

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to do more to overcome losses of state-owned enterprises and boost revenue collection as round of technical talks with Pakistani authorities concluded on Friday.

Reports said the global lender has asked the Pakistani government to increase electricity and gas tariff, increase GST on petroleum products to 18% and privatize the state-owned entities running in the losses.

It also sought limited state intervention in economy through privatization of the departments besides demanding regular audit of the public institutions. The IMF delegation also stressed on the privatization of LNG power plants, promotion of tax culture and eradication of corruption.

The visiting team also asked the government to reduce losses of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Following the conclusion of technical talks, the both sides will start policy-level negotiations tomorrow.

The IMF delegation is visiting the South Asian country for ninth review of the $7 billion loan programme stalled since September last.