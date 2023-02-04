Peshawar Zalmi reveals PSL Anthem line-up for this year

While Pakistani cricket fans are going gaga with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, the hype for team anthems is at an all-time high.
The first PSL cricket team to introduce their banger is none other than Peshawar Zalmi. The team's anthem will be a reflection of Peshawar as the bright city of flowers with urban progression and development.
The Zalmis revealed a Met Carnival with all artists behind this year’s Zalmi Anthem namely Faris Shafi, Abdul Hannan and Natasha Noori with a bnch of other talented artists.
“Peshawar Zalmi presents The Met Carnival - a day of festivity, celebration and music featuring the artists of Zalmi Anthem right before HBL PSL 8 kicks off!,” reads the tweet.
Peshawar Zalmi & @TCLPak present The Met Carnival - A day of festivity, celebration and music featuring the artists of #ZalmiAnthem right before #HBLPSL8 kicks off!
Join us on Saturday 4th Feb at the exclusive Pre-Launch of Zalmi Anthem
The offical Twitter account also revealed Shahid Khan aka ''Naughty Boy'' as the international music producer for the anthem. The team’s official account invited everyone to join them on 4th February on Saturday at Kingswood Gardens in Lahore for the big music reveal.
“As Peshawar Zalmi assembles the Yellow Storm for PSL 8, it unveils its Executive Producer for the official anthem — Naughty Boy. Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems are globally anticipated and celebrated tracks that exhilarate the fans as the PSL draws closer,” Zalmi stated in a press release.
“Featuring the finest celebrities with massive star power and players that the crowd anticipates seeing, Zalmi anthems are power packed with talent. More importantly, as a platform for emerging singers, Zalmi anthems share a deep relationship with its fans.
“Naughty Boy’s presence in the anthem is surely going to be prominent in ensuring fan enjoyment in Peshawar Zalmi's journey in the PSL 8.”
Proud to collaborate with international music producer @NaughtyBoyMusic as Executive Producer for #ZalmiAnthem 2023
We are excited to provide international exposure to young artists through #Zalmi Anthem
“I am incredibly honoured to have the opportunity presented by Peshawar Zalmi to get on board as executive producer for their 2023 anthem. It is a great platform for new emerging artists filled with talent. I love empowering young homegrown talent here in the UK & having watched their anthems over the years and the global feel they carry, I am not surprised that Zalmi Anthems are globally anticipated music videos,” Naughty Boy was cited by the media as saying.
“It is an honour to help continue this amazing trend. I have always wanted to connect with Pakistani audiences, being a proud Pakistani myself who loves Pakistani cricket and I could not have found a better opportunity than this to do so! I am excited to work with the team and cannot wait for the magic to come out,” added Naughty Boy.
The eighth edition of PSL will begin from Monday, February 13.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
