Peshawar Zalmi reveals PSL Anthem line-up for this year

Noor Fatima 11:44 AM | 4 Feb, 2023
While Pakistani cricket fans are going gaga with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, the hype for team anthems is at an all-time high.

The first PSL cricket team to introduce their banger is none other than Peshawar Zalmi. The team's anthem will be a reflection of Peshawar as the bright city of flowers with urban progression and development.

The Zalmis revealed a Met Carnival with all artists behind this year’s Zalmi Anthem namely Faris Shafi, Abdul Hannan and Natasha Noori with a bnch of other talented artists.

“Peshawar Zalmi presents The Met Carnival - a day of festivity, celebration and music featuring the artists of Zalmi Anthem right before HBL PSL 8 kicks off!,” reads the tweet.

The offical Twitter account also revealed Shahid Khan aka ''Naughty Boy'' as the international music producer for the anthem. The team’s official account invited everyone to join them on 4th February on Saturday at Kingswood Gardens in Lahore for the big music reveal.

“As Peshawar Zalmi assembles the Yellow Storm for PSL 8, it unveils its Executive Producer for the official anthem — Naughty Boy. Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems are globally anticipated and celebrated tracks that exhilarate the fans as the PSL draws closer,” Zalmi stated in a press release.

“Featuring the finest celebrities with massive star power and players that the crowd anticipates seeing, Zalmi anthems are power packed with talent. More importantly, as a platform for emerging singers, Zalmi anthems share a deep relationship with its fans.

“Naughty Boy’s presence in the anthem is surely going to be prominent in ensuring fan enjoyment in Peshawar Zalmi's journey in the PSL 8.”

“I am incredibly honoured to have the opportunity presented by Peshawar Zalmi to get on board as executive producer for their 2023 anthem. It is a great platform for new emerging artists filled with talent. I love empowering young homegrown talent here in the UK & having watched their anthems over the years and the global feel they carry, I am not surprised that Zalmi Anthems are globally anticipated music videos,” Naughty Boy was cited by the media as saying.

“It is an honour to help continue this amazing trend. I have always wanted to connect with Pakistani audiences, being a proud Pakistani myself who loves Pakistani cricket and I could not have found a better opportunity than this to do so! I am excited to work with the team and cannot wait for the magic to come out,” added Naughty Boy.

The eighth edition of PSL will begin from Monday, February 13.

Peshawar Zalmi set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in exhibition match; Check squads, and live streaming details

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

