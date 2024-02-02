COLABS opens new branch in Lahore's DHA Fairways Commercial

LAHORE - COLABS hosted a launch event to celebrate the opening of its newest location in DHA Fairways Commercial. The show brought together entrepreneurship, art, and music, and was a stunning showcase of creativity and industry insights.

The program attracted a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, artists, and emerging musicians. The event commenced with an insightful panel discussion on the future of fashion e-commerce, featuring esteemed guests including Umar Qamar, Co-Founder of elo, Arif Iqbal, CEO and Co-Founder of Laam, and Zara Shahjahan's Creative Director.

These seasoned professionals shared their perspectives on the latest trends, the impact of technology on the industry, and the future of e-commerce in Pakistani fashion. The engaging conversation provided valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs and established professionals alike.

The launch event also showcased an art exhibition, displaying the works of emerging artists from BNU and NCA. The diverse curation of artworks, from digital installations and paintings to felt sculptures, captivated the audience, creating a rich dialogue on the evolving nature of art in the digital age.

The evening peaked with an energetic music gig, showcasing performances from up-and-coming solo artists such as Mishal Shafi, Asteria and Salor, local bands like Blue, and, last but not least, the lead rapper from Towers - Ashir. The vibrant atmosphere created the perfect setting for celebration and networking. Guests enjoyed an eclectic mix of genres, which reflected the innovative and inclusive spirit of COLABS.

The launch event marked the opening of COLABS' new space and demonstrated its commitment to fostering a community of creative and entrepreneurial talent. "We are excited to create a platform where professionals from various industries can connect, collaborate, and create," said Omar Shah, CEO of COLABS. "This event is just the beginning of what we envision as a thriving ecosystem for innovation and creativity."

For more information about upcoming events, please visit colabs.pk or follow them on Instagram to stay updated on all things COLABS.