In this era of advancement, it is crucial to adapt digital practices for a sustainable future. Yousaf Fayyaz, the innovative CEO of Ebuzztoday has embarked on a journey towards a more environmentally responsible approach to networking. By introducing vCards as an alternative to paper business cards he is not only revolutionizing professional connections but also advocating for environmental stewardship.
Amidst the landscape, Yousaf Fayyaz recognized an opportunity to drive innovation while championing the environment. At Ebuzztoday, a hub of cutting-edge ideas and creative solutions. He envisioned a future where networking goes beyond the limitations of paper-based business cards.
Fayyaz acknowledges that paper business cards, insignificant at a glance actually impose a substantial environmental burden. The production process involves deforestation, water consumption and chemical emissions. Moreover the entire lifecycle of paper business cards. From manufacturing to disposal. Contributes significantly to carbon emissions.
According to Fayyaz, the solution lies in vCards which are digital alternatives, to physical cards. These convenient digital options can be easily accessed through smartphones and devices eliminating the need for paper cards. They can be effortlessly shared using email or QR codes reducing the demand for paper and significantly minimizing water usage, energy consumption and emissions associated with card production.
The benefits of using vCards extend beyond sustainability. They offer dynamic contact information that can be updated in real time ensuring users always have access to the current details. Additionally, these digital tools provide analytics capabilities that enable users to track interactions and enhance business connections efficiency.
The introduction of vCard digital services by Ebuzztoday has received positive feedback from professionals. They have embraced the convenience and eco-friendliness of this networking tool. Moreover, partnerships, with organizations have bolstered Fayyaz’s dedication to sustainability and innovation.
For Fayyaz this is the beginning. He envisions a future where responsible practices are ingrained into business operations. In his vision, sustainability will no longer be a choice but an imperative.
Digital tools such, as vCards play a role, in minimizing waste preserving resources and promoting an efficient and environmentally aware networking environment.
In a world that's increasingly aware of its impact on our planet Yousaf Fayyaz’s leadership at Ebuzztoday serves as an inspiring example of how businesses can make a positive difference by embracing sustainable practices. Through the introduction of vCards he shows us that innovation and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand creating a future, for networking and beyond. In this changing era Fayyaz serves as a reminder that sustainable progress begins with bold leaders who are willing to question the existing norms.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
