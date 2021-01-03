Interior minister visits Usama Sati’s family to offer fateha

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visited Usama Sati's home in Islamabad on Sunday and offered Fateha.

He prayed for the bereaved family and ensured them provision of justice in the case.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari also visited the family of Satti.

Bukhari in a tweet said that they met the family of Usama, who was a member of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF), on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They assured them of a complete transparent probe into the matter and its results. He added, “Usama’s services for ISF will not go in vain. All depts meant for public service are answerable to people, no misuse of authority is acceptable”.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the death of a 22-year-old in an alleged encounter.

SP Sarfaraz Virk has been named as the head of the JIT that also comprises other officers of the Islamabad city.

Amir formed the team under the anti-terrorism act. It is required to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

Early on Saturday morning, 21-year-old Osama Satti died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries.

Officials said they received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony. The vehicle CTF officials, who were on patrolling duty, followed the car with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the CTF officials shot fires on the tyre but the driver received bullets, which led to his death. The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

The funeral prayer of the 22-year-old was offered on Saturday. The funeral was attended by hundreds of citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Markazi Anjuman Tajiran President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhary.

Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a vehicle that killed Usama Satti.