PAKvNZ, 2nd Test: Naseem Shah draws first blood on Day 2 of second Test against New Zealand

KARACHI – Pakistan’s young pacer Naseem Shah gave Pakistan a dream start by outfoxing Ish Sodhi on day 2 of the second Test at National Bank Cricket Arena.

Meanwhile, Tom Blundell now holds the key for the Black Caps as visitors eye crossing the 400-run mark.

On Day 1, Kiwis players Devon Conway and Tom Latham helped their side to score 309 for six on the first day of the second Test. Conway struck an elegant 122, becoming the first centurion of 2023, and made a 134-run first-wicket partnership with Tom Latham (71) before Pakistan claimed five wickets in the last session.

Off-spinner Salman Ali Agha picked up three wickets for 55 runs, while Naseem Shah (two for 44) and Abrar Ahmed bagged a wicket each in the final 32 overs of the day to bring Pakistan right back in the Test.

Conway struck 16 fours and a six in his 191-ball innings. He had reached his half-century from 78 balls with seven fours and a six, while he completed his century from 156 balls with 13 fours and a six. He was the second batter to the dismissed, caught at the wicket by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Salman Ali Agha.

Sarfaraz and Salman also combined to send Henry Nicholls (26) back in the dressing room after a smart referral by Babar Azam ended the left-hander’s innings. Before Salman dismissed Nicholls, he had beaten Daryl Mitchell’s defences to pick his second wickets of the winnings.

After Conway and Latham, whose 100-ball innings included nine fours, put on 134 runs for the first wicket, Conway put on 100 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (36), who was excellently caught by Sarfaraz off Naseem. Williamson, shortly before his demise, had a reprieve when television replays confirmed he had edged Naseem Shah’s out-swinger, but the review was not sought.

Tom Blundell (30) and Ish Sodhi (11) will resume New Zealand’s first innings on Tuesday on a wicket, which has support for both the batters and bowlers. The two batters have to date added 30 runs for the unfinished seventh wicket after New Zealand lost five wickets for 45 runs to slip from 234 for one to 279 for six.

Earlier, New Zealand made one change to their side that featured in the drawn first Test, while Pakistan made two changes, replacing Noman Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr with Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, respectively.

In the first Test of the two-match series, the Babar-led squad resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

Chasing the target, New Zealand was 61 for one when the match has been stopped due to bad light.

The first game halted Pakistan´s four-Test losing streak at home including their first-ever 3-0 whitewash by England.