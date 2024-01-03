Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri killed in Israeli drone strike in Beirut

BEIRUT – Israel killed deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday night in a drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the allied Lebanese group Hezbollah.
When asked to comment on the development, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media.
Lebanon's national news agency said the drone struck a Hamas office. Two security sources said the strike had targeted a meeting between Hamas officials and Lebanon's Sunni Islamist Jama'a Islamiya faction and left a total of four Palestinians and three Lebanese dead.
The strike marks the first targeted assassination of a Hamas official outside Palestinian Territories since the Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.
Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel had not taken responsibility for this attack, but "whoever did it, it must be clear: That this was not an attack on the Lebanese state."
"Whoever did this did a surgical strike against the Hamas leadership," Regev said in the interview.
Arouri was deputy head of Hamas's politburo and a founder of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades.
He had spent time recently in both Lebanon and Qatar, which has mediated talks between Hamas and Israel including on hostages Hamas took in its Oct. 7 assault. The U.S., which brands Hamas a terrorist group, had last year offered $5 million for information on Arouri.
Hamas confirmed Arouri's killing and said Qassam Brigade officials Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar were also killed.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday said Arouri's killing is "terrorist act," a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and an expansion of Israel's hostility against Palestinians.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.