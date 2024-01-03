National Highways and Motorways Police announce massive increase in fines

The Ministry of Communications has announced an increase in fines for violations committed by drivers on motorways and national highways. The new fines are intended to improve road safety and decrease violations of traffic laws, according to a Motorway Police official.

The following fines will be applicable to a variety of traffic violations with immediate effect.

Driving Without License:

Passenger and cargo vehicles without a license: Rs 10,000

Speeding Violations:

Motorcycles: Rs 1,500

Cars: Rs 2,500

Trucks: Rs 5,000

Buses: Rs 10,000

Overloading:

Freight vehicles: Rs 10,000

Motorcycle and car riders: Rs 500

Wagons: Rs 2,000

Buses and freight vehicles: Rs 5,000

Unregistered Vehicles:

Motorcycles, cars, and wagons without registration: Rs 2,000

Buses and freight vehicles without registration: Rs 5,000

Sultan Ali Khowaja, Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), said that higher fines are meant to ensure adherence to traffic laws and lessen the number of traffic accidents. This action is in line with the ministry's objective to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws on national highways and motorways.