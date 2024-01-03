PAKvAUS: Australia leave Pakistan reeling with bowling onslaught in final Test

Pakistan, in hope for a single victory, lost their six wickets for 199 runs in the final Test with the hosts in a commanding position at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but their openers returned early. In the final game of the series, the visitors had a tough start, losing top order in the first session. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed in the first over while debutant Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck by Josh Hazlewood.

Skipper Shan Masood showed resistance but was dismissed by Mitch Marsh for 35, leaving the team struggling at 96.

Later, Mohammad Rizwan took charge, stitching an unbeaten partnership of 84 runs with Agha Salman before tea. He scored an impressive 83 runs, courtesy of 9 boundaries and two maximums, while Salman contributed 30 runs with five fours.

Cummins-led squad had a strong session, looking for series clean sweep and a farewell win for David Warner in his final Test.

Pakistan continues to extend their winless streak against Australia in Test matches after losing the previous two games.

Pakistan vs Australia playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.