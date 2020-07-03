COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for peace in Karachi

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAS in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies, said ISPR.

The army chief stated this during his visit to Corps Headquarters Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received COAS.

The army cief was briefed on the Operational matters and Internal Security situation.

He interacted with troops and asked them to remain vigilant against emerging challenges.

COAS also visited Garrison Health and diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre. COAS lauded the support rendered by Formation in national response against COVID -19.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters Sindh Rangers, COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fathia.