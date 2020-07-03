COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for peace in Karachi
Web Desk
12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for peace in Karachi
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over coherent response by LEAS in ensuring peace in Karachi and paid tribute to LEAs for countering nefarious designs of enemies, said ISPR.

The army chief stated this during his visit to Corps Headquarters Karachi and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz received COAS.

The army cief was briefed on the Operational matters and Internal Security situation.

He interacted with troops and asked them to remain vigilant against emerging challenges.

COAS also visited Garrison Health and diagnostic Centre and Field Isolation Centre. COAS lauded the support rendered by Formation in national response against COVID -19.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters Sindh Rangers, COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fathia.

More From This Category
COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for ...
12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Suspected pilots’ scrutiny to be completed in ...
09:59 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
NAB court reserves decision on plea in Park Lane ...
09:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets up fund for attack ...
10:26 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan rejects British media reports about ...
08:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
PM Imran breaks ground for Islamabad interchanges
08:19 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr