Search

Pakistan

Over 900 pilgrims arrive as PIA begins post-Hajj operation

Web Desk 12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2023
Over 900 pilgrims arrive as PIA begins post-Hajj operation
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commenced the post-Hajj flight operation, bringing back over 900 pilgrims to the country. PIA’s station manager, Ali Abbas, along with Mian Sohail Mahmood, the station manager for PIA, warmly welcomed 329 pilgrims who had traveled with PIA to Lahore.

To facilitate the safe return of approximately 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will collaborate on this endeavor.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesperson announced that three flights carrying a total of 693 Hujjaj would depart from Jeddah to Karachi, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

The hajj flight operation from Jeddah will continue until the 20th of this month. PIA will initiate its Hajj-return flights operation from today until the 2nd of August. PIA’s first return flight, repatriating pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

In response to concerns about the lack of arrangements for Hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, Pakistan contacted Saudi Arabia. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements for pilgrims to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted to establish accountability. Strict action will be taken against the Hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat. The minister stated that the grievances of Pakistani pilgrims would be addressed following a thorough investigation.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Four Pakistani security personnel martyred in attack on check-post in Quetta

11:05 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today to bring back pilgrims

10:12 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Over 100 arrested in Lahore for disrupting cleanliness drive amid Eidul Adha

01:53 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Babar Azam shares adorable picture with mother from Hajj 2023

01:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s religious ministry official passes away on Day of Arafat during Hajj

12:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz, Army Chief arrive in Parachinar to spend Eidul Adha with troops

11:06 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Over 900 pilgrims arrive as PIA begins post-Hajj operation

12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 July 2023

09:02 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 02, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 02, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (02 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: