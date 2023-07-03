Over 900 pilgrims arrive as PIA begins post-Hajj operation

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commenced the post-Hajj flight operation, bringing back over 900 pilgrims to the country. PIA’s station manager, Ali Abbas, along with Mian Sohail Mahmood, the station manager for PIA, warmly welcomed 329 pilgrims who had traveled with PIA to Lahore.

To facilitate the safe return of approximately 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will collaborate on this endeavor.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesperson announced that three flights carrying a total of 693 Hujjaj would depart from Jeddah to Karachi, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

The hajj flight operation from Jeddah will continue until the 20th of this month. PIA will initiate its Hajj-return flights operation from today until the 2nd of August. PIA’s first return flight, repatriating pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

In response to concerns about the lack of arrangements for Hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, Pakistan contacted Saudi Arabia. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements for pilgrims to his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted to establish accountability. Strict action will be taken against the Hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat. The minister stated that the grievances of Pakistani pilgrims would be addressed following a thorough investigation.