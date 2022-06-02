Pakistan reaches agreement with Chinese banks on $2.3 billion refinancing: Miftah Ismail
Web Desk
11:19 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reaches agreement with Chinese banks on $2.3 billion refinancing: Miftah Ismail
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reached an agreement on terms and conditions with Chinese banks to refinance an amount of nearly $2.3 billion, country’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday.

Amid a mounting import bill and depleting foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan has been facing a massive current account deficit and desperately needs external financing.

“The terms and conditions for refinancing of RMB 15 billion deposit by Chinese banks (about $ 2.3 billion) have been agreed,” the finance minister announced in a Twitter post. “Inflow is expected shortly after some routine approvals from both sides.”

“This will help shore up our foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

Ismail also held meetings with officials of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April soon after the arrival of the new government.

He asked the IMF management for the resumption of a loan programme amounting to $6 billion while urging it to increase its size to $8 billion and extend its duration for another year.

Though the government has tried to meet some of its key conditions by raising fuel prices and power tariffs, the international lending agency has not released the next loan installment of about $1 billion so far.

Ismail said in April he was keen to secure the IMF deal since it would also help Pakistan unlock external financing from other multilateral donors.

Financial experts also maintain the government is not likely to get requisite support from other countries, including China, without the resumption of the IMF loan.

More From This Category
Army chief urges officers to remain abreast with ...
10:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs30 to ...
09:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Kamran Afzal as Sindh ...
09:09 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
At least eight injured as blast rocks Karachi's ...
08:47 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Google enables Pakistani users to connect with ...
08:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit ...
07:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions of his famous song
07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr