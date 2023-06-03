ACE to present Parvez Elahi before Gujranwala court today

LAHORE – Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) will present former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi before the Gujranwala court today.

Elahi, 77, was shifted to Anti corruption Gujranwala from provincial capital earlier this morning.

The seasoned politician was arrested again moments after an anti-corruption court acquitted him in a graft case related to development projects in Gujrat.

On Friday, PTI leader was brought to court amid tight security where ACE officials sought his 14-day physical remand in the corruption case.

Earlier this week, Elahi's arrest was made in connection with a corruption case involving the misappropriation of Rs70 million in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district, for which Elahi’s bail request was denied.

Two cases have been lodged in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister, accusing him of accepting kickbacks in awarding contracts. Additionally, another case has been registered against him in Lahore.

More to follow...