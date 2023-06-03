Gujranwala court reserves verdict on ACE plea for Parvez Elahi's physical remand

GUJRANWALA – A local court on Saturday reserved its verdict on the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) plea seeking 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.
A day after Elahi was acquitted in a corruption case in Lahore and re-arrested immediately, Punjab ACE officials produced him in the court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Afzal. During the hearing, anti-corruption officials requested the court to grant them Elahi’s physical remand.
Elahi, 77, was shifted to ACE's Gujranwala office from Lahore earlier this morning.
On Friday, PTI leader was brought to court amid tight security where ACE officials sought his 14-day physical remand in the corruption case.
Earlier this week, Elahi's arrest was made in connection with a corruption case involving the misappropriation of Rs70 million in development funds allocated for the Gujrat district, for which Elahi’s bail request was denied.
Two cases have been lodged in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister, accusing him of accepting kickbacks in awarding contracts. Additionally, a case has been registered against him in Lahore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
