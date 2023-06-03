Nida Yasir's failed demo of a hair styling product makes viewers burst into laughter

Pakistan's beloved television host Nida Yasir has garnered an immense fan base through her delightful and entertaining approach to engaging with her audience, fans and the celebrities who grace her show.

Throughout her career, she has invited controversial guests and made statements that have left people puzzled. One such incident that comes to mind is the infamous Formula 1 car gaffe. Now, it seems that the queen of morning shows is back with another blunder, and this time it involves the Dyson Airwrap.

In a recent episode of her highly popular talk show, "Good Morning Pakistan," Yasir captivated her audience with an intriguing discussion on hairstyling techniques.

She revealed the secrets behind her flawless hair and demonstrated the magic of the Dyson Airwrap, a revolutionary hair styling tool. She explained how this innovative device allows her to effortlessly achieve various hairstyles, from bouncy curls to sleek waves, without damaging her hair.

Despite her best efforts, she failed to demonstrate how the device worked and had to ask for help from another worker.

Many fans took to Twitter and made multiple memes to talk about her goofiness.

MashAllah demo itna zabardast dia hai nida yasir baji ne k jisne lena hoga product woh bhe ab nae lega ❤ pic.twitter.com/dmZgYSQNo6 — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) June 2, 2023

Waah kia demo hai ???? pic.twitter.com/iNdFSJcYgH — Biya Ali Zaib. (@BiyaAli9) June 2, 2023

Iss demo k baad I hope Dyson will put it's Airwrap on sale for 70% off. Trust Nida Yasir for such remarkable efforts. (In all fairness her Chemically treated hair were not at all good for curling demo) https://t.co/zNpsN2rMaK — Imran Khan (@hinasafi) June 2, 2023

Here's what fans commented under the video: