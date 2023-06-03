Pakistanis with this passport type can visit Belarus without visa

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus have signed a significant visa waiver agreement for red and blue passport holders, effectively ending the need for visas to travel between the two countries.

The agreement was announced during a joint press conference by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik earlier this week.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating that it would cement ties and promote cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

Besides the agreement, both the foreign ministers exchanged ideas related to various areas of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening economic ties, expanding trade and investment, fostering scientific collaboration, promoting cultural exchanges, and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed Pakistan's commitment to maintaining high-level engagements and exchanging visits with Belarus to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

Pakistan has multiple visa waiver agreements with countries from Egypt to Norway, Austria, etc. The agreement allows passport holders of a specific type (Blue or diplomatic) to visit the countries without requiring any visa.

The Blue passport is issued to government officials while the Red passport is for diplomats and others associated with diplomacy in a country.

Belarus offers a range of tourist attractions that showcase its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and cultural heritage including the capital city of Minsk which is a vibrant metropolis.

Moreover, Brest Fortress located in the city of Brest also attracts tourists as it played a significant role in World War II but is now a memorial complex with a museum, war monuments, and a poignant atmosphere.

Other attractions include UNESCO World Heritage sites like Mir Castle and Nesvizh Castle. Moreover, Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, Grodno, Polotsk, Braslaw Lakes National Park, and many other sites are visited by globetrotters and history buffs and soon this visa waiver agreement would allow Blue and Red passport holders to make a visit to these places with ease and comfort.