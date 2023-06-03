Seized PIA plane in Malaysia to be brought back soon, confirms official

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, which had been seized in Malaysia due to unpaid dues, would soon be brought back, it emerged on Thursday.
A subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament chaired by convener Syed Hussain Tariq was informed about the issue related to the PIA aircraft by the Aviation Division.
During the session, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, a member of the panel, inquired about the PIA plane that was apparently seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to which the aviation secretary replied that one of the engines of the plane had been acquired on lease and the payment to the respective company had already been settled.
The aviation secretary assured the subcommittee that efforts were underway to recover the Boeing 777 as PIA's legal team was currently involved in addressing the matter in a Malaysian court.
When Senator Mushahid inquired about the timeline for the return of the PIA plane, the aviation secretary informed him that the plane would be retrieved by the time Senator Mushahid planned to travel to Kuala Lumpur the following week.
He emphasized that all the necessary documents proving the payment had been made already were presented before the Malaysian court.
The national carrier faced embarrassment when the aircraft’s leasing company approached a court, claiming that the PIA owed it $4.5 million; PIA disputed this claim, saying that it owned the aircraft.
The national carrier stated that the leasing company only owned one of the engines and it had already paid $1.8 million for it.
A PIA spokesperson said the passengers of the disputed plane had been accommodated on an alternative aircraft, adding that the disputed Boeing 777 would also operate as a normal commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.