Search

Immigration

Seized PIA plane in Malaysia to be brought back soon, confirms official

Web Desk 12:29 AM | 3 Jun, 2023
Seized PIA plane in Malaysia to be brought back soon, confirms official

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, which had been seized in Malaysia due to unpaid dues, would soon be brought back, it emerged on Thursday.

A subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament chaired by convener Syed Hussain Tariq was informed about the issue related to the PIA aircraft by the Aviation Division.

During the session, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, a member of the panel, inquired about the PIA plane that was apparently seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to which the aviation secretary replied that one of the engines of the plane had been acquired on lease and the payment to the respective company had already been settled.

The aviation secretary assured the subcommittee that efforts were underway to recover the Boeing 777 as PIA's legal team was currently involved in addressing the matter in a Malaysian court.

When Senator Mushahid inquired about the timeline for the return of the PIA plane, the aviation secretary informed him that the plane would be retrieved by the time Senator Mushahid planned to travel to Kuala Lumpur the following week.

He emphasized that all the necessary documents proving the payment had been made already were presented before the Malaysian court.

The national carrier faced embarrassment when the aircraft’s leasing company approached a court, claiming that the PIA owed it $4.5 million; PIA disputed this claim, saying that it owned the aircraft.

The national carrier stated that the leasing company only owned one of the engines and it had already paid $1.8 million for it.

A PIA spokesperson said the passengers of the disputed plane had been accommodated on an alternative aircraft, adding that the disputed Boeing 777 would also operate as a normal commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi to be operational soon

11:47 PM | 30 May, 2023

PIA's Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years to New York City firm

08:21 PM | 29 May, 2023

Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: Here's how

11:34 PM | 25 May, 2023

It's official! UK restricts visas for overseas students’ family members

06:17 PM | 24 May, 2023

PIA grounds seven aircraft with one declared irreparable

09:01 PM | 23 May, 2023

PIA is increasing daily flights to Gilgit, northern areas: Here are the details on expansion plan

12:38 AM | 16 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistanis with this passport type can visit Belarus without visa

01:07 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299 302
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: