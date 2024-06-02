Tech entrepreneur Zia Chishti Zia Chishti wins defamation case

Search

Pakistan

Tech entrepreneur Zia Chishti wins defamation case

2 Jun, 2024
LAHORE - Pakistani-American tech entrepreneur Zia Chishti has emerged victorious in a significant defamation lawsuit against a magazine and its editor.

Narratives Magazine had made serious allegations against Mr Chishti, tarnishing his reputation by labelling it "toxic" and accusing him of sexual misconduct and violating securities and corporate laws.

Zia Chishti is the tech entrepreneur behind the multi-billion-dollar company responsible for Invisalign dental braces and the multi-billion-dollar artificial intelligence company Afiniti. In 2018, President Mamnoon Hussain honoured Mr Chishti with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz 2018.

Additional District Judge Lahore Muhammad Farhan Nabi ruled that Mr Chishti was unjustly defamed without any basis and out of malice. The judge stated that the magazine failed to provide any credible evidence in its defence, causing severe damage to Mr. Chishti.

The court awarded Mr. Chishti Rs5 million in damages, and the editor was directed to publish a clarification and apology in the magazine regarding the article in question.

When contacted for comment, Mr Chishti thanked the court for delivering justice. He also thanked his family and closest friends for their unwavering support and expressed his determination to win similar cases as the truth continues to surface.

Harvard Professor Emeritus and renowned litigator Alan Dershowitz took a personal interest in the case. He stated that he had advised Mr Chishti and followed the case closely. He highlighted that this case is part of a series of defamation lawsuits brought by Mr Chishti and emphasized the importance of allowing individuals to establish their innocence before judgment.

Mr Chishti was represented in this case by barrister Mr Faisal Nawaz.

Magazine Editor Amir Zia informed the media that he had provided an initial response to Zia Chishti's lawyers and indicated his intention to challenge the verdict.

