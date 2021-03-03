Agha Ali reveals how marriage has changed his him

Hina Altaf and Agha Ali make a charming couple that is adored by the drama buffs and masses alike. With a massive fan following on their social media handles, the celebrity couple keeps the fans updated.

Agha Ali is one of our most talented actors. While the actor had to struggle in his initial days in PTV dramas back in 2011, he later shifted to Karachi and made his mark in the industry with his impeccable acting skills.

The 35-year-old was invited to show Good Morning Pakistan where the host Nida Yasir asked some interesting questions. Delving into details about his married life, the Dil-e-Gumshuda star got candid.

He revealed that his marriage has brought stability and a sense of calm in his life, ” I was a bit emotional and sort of angry before marriage but now I think that someone’s life belongs to me so I need to be calm. Now I think that someone else’s daughter is with me so I have to be more softer and calm."

Further, he revealed that his life before marriage was fancy but his wife Hina taught him one should rather live in a comfortable place, ” I always believed in having a fancy lifestyle but Hina has changed that. Hina always say to adjust in a compact place that is easy to manage ”

Agha also talked about her wife as he complimented her saying that he is blessed to have a woman with a beautiful soul and no attitude problems as his life partner.

Earlier, Agha tied the knot with Hina Altaf in May 2020.