Agha Ali reveals how marriage has changed his him
Web Desk
04:11 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Agha Ali reveals how marriage has changed his him
Share

Hina Altaf and Agha Ali make a charming couple that is adored by the drama buffs and masses alike. With a massive fan following on their social media handles, the celebrity couple keeps the fans updated.

Agha Ali is one of our most talented actors. While the actor had to struggle in his initial days in PTV dramas back in 2011, he later shifted to Karachi and made his mark in the industry with his impeccable acting skills. 

The 35-year-old was invited to show Good Morning Pakistan where the host Nida Yasir asked some interesting questions. Delving into details about his married life, the Dil-e-Gumshuda star got candid.

He revealed that his marriage has brought stability and a sense of calm in his life, ” I was a bit emotional and sort of angry before marriage but now I think that someone’s life belongs to me so I need to be calm. Now I think that someone else’s daughter is with me so I have to be more softer and calm."

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina Aagha (@hinaaltaf)

Further, he revealed that his life before marriage was fancy but his wife Hina taught him one should rather live in a comfortable place, ” I always believed in having a fancy lifestyle but Hina has changed that. Hina always say to adjust in a compact place that is easy to manage ”

Agha also talked about her wife as he complimented her saying that he is blessed to have a woman with a beautiful soul and no attitude problems as his life partner.

Earlier, Agha tied the knot with Hina Altaf in May 2020.

Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned ... 03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab ...

More From This Category
Meera meets Big Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra in ...
04:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Syra Yousuf wards off criticism over her ...
04:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
The Rock shares his experience after trying ...
03:04 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Tiktoker Zoi Hashmi breaks silence about leaked ...
01:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan reveals names of her favourite ...
10:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
'Darlings’ – Alia Bhatt collaborates with ...
07:06 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera meets Big Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra in Dubai
04:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr