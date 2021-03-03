PSL 6, Match 13 – Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Zalmi - Live Score & Live Updates

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi is currently placed on top of the PSL table after securing three wins in the four games they have played. On the other hand, Kings are placed fourth after the team won two out of the four games they have played in the PSL 2021.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz (captain)

Matchday 5️⃣ Zalmi ???? Kings Peshawar Zalmi aims to retain top position in the points table going into today's clash against the Kings ???? Match starts at 2 PM #Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom #HBLPSL6 #ZALMIxHaier #Haier pic.twitter.com/mppetBngEs — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 3, 2021

Karachi Kings squad

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

On Tuesday, Brilliant batting and bowling display of Islamabad United players helped them rout Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) at National Stadium Karachi.