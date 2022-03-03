Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s latest video goes viral

Rumours are rife that Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to fashion model Merub Ali. As per the speculations, the duo will be tying the knot soon.

While the rumour mill remains abuzz, the Ghalat Fehmi star and Merub were spotted vacationing in Dubai together and needless to say, the videos have left the fans gushing.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where Asim was spotted giving a ride to Merub on a luggage bag at the airport.

As soon as the video spread like wildfire, the netizens were quick enough to respond to the viral video as the audience had mixed reviews on Asim and Merub’s public display of affection.

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.