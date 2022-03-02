Pakistani embassy provides food, shelter to Indian students stranded in Ukraine
Modi's paid trolls criticise Indian student who shared video of Pakistani gesture on Twitter
KHARKIV – The decision of the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine to provide shelter to Indian students stranded in the country under the Russian invasion has won many hearts.
Currently, Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine are being evacuated by the Pakistani Embassy.
Amid the war raging in Ukraine and chaos prevailing in the entire Eastern European country, an Indian student has shared a heart-warming video.
The video shows a group of Indian students inside the Pakistani Embassy. The Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine accepted these Indian students in when they found no one at the Indian Embassy after travelling from Kharkiv to Lviv.
The gesture has proved once again that humanity triumphs over animosity and hatred.
Great gesture from Pakistan embassy— Himanshu Narayan (@H_narayan_) March 2, 2022
They are helping indian Students to reach Romania border and also providing food . #AirIndia #IndianStudent pic.twitter.com/dBQ86lIwi9
The Indian student studying in Ukraine, who has shared this video on his Twitter handle, is Himanshu Narayan (@H_narayan_). He introduces himself as national co-coordinator @nsui SM.
Narayan captioned his Twitter video as, "Great gesture from Pakistan embassy. They are helping indian Students to reach Romania border and also providing food."
However, he has been trolled by some paid trolls of the Modi government for praising the Pakistani Embassy for its goodwill gesture.
यूक्रेन से भारतीय छात्र की समस्या सुनिए 👇 pic.twitter.com/jOAMKORYk3— Aadesh Rawal (@AadeshRawal) March 2, 2022
Narayan writes in his pinned tweet, "Every bird flocks together in crisis. In times of such humanitarian crisis, there is no indian ,pakistani, bangladeshi or nepali. Every effort is to save lives and get out of their unharmed and every step to ensure that must be appreciated."
Every bird flocks together in crisis. In times of such humanitarian crisis, there is no indian ,pakistani, bangladeshi or nepali. Every effort is to save lives and get out of their unharmed and every step to ensure that must be appreciated.— Himanshu Narayan (@H_narayan_) March 2, 2022
